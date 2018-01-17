Little Elm police will hold a memorial service for the late Detective Jerry Walker who was killed in the line of duty last year during a standoff.

The service will be held 3:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at 88 West Eldorado Parkway in Little Elm.

The date and time approximately coincide with Walker’s approximate time of death in 2017, the city said in a statement.

Walker was among officers who responded to a home after a report of a man armed with a long gun.

Investigators said the man, Rudy Garcia, shot Walker and then was subsequently killed during an exchange of gunfire with other officers.

The memorial will be led by Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison and participants will include members of the Little Elm Police Department, Mayor David Hillock and members of the Town Council, employees of the Town of Little Elm, residents and friends of Detective Walker, and members of surrounding law enforcement agencies.