Memorial Scholarship Could Help Train Future Firefighters

There's a movement in Arlington to carry on the legacy of Lt. David Culhane, a beloved and respected firefighter.

After 38 years with the department, Culhane was the City of Arlington’s longest tenured firefighter when he retired in April 2017. He was later diagnosed with cancer and passed away last July.

Now, his wife Deidre is on a mission to start a new scholarship at Tarrant County College’s Fire Service Training Center in memory of David. The Arlington Fire Department is trying to raise at least $30,000 to start the scholarship.

Deidre Culhane explained that many departments will sponsor students in the classes for future employment, but not every student is given that financial aid.

Moment Dam Collapse in Brazil Released on Video

A video released Friday shows the exact moment a deadly dam burst in Brazil on January 25. The wall of sludge and mud from the dam is seen encroaching from the left side of the screen as vehicles move around on the right side but they are eventually covered by the mud. (Published Friday, Feb. 1, 2019)

"[In every class] there’s about 5 unsponsored candidates that come through that are paying their own tuition. They are doing it because they have a passion to be a firefighter. Sometimes they struggle financially," Culhane explained. "Holding down a full time job is difficult. That can put a financial burden on the families."

"The minute I walked on the TCC campus and I saw the real life fire training equipment, I knew this was him," she continued. "It was his dream as a young child to be a fireman."

David Culhane was known for his dedication to making sure that new firefighters were well-trained. The scholarship would ensure his legacy would continue.

"We always said if you were Culhane-trained, you were trained by the best," David’s co-worker of 13 years and dear friend Tim Fortner said. "If they need a little extra help this is where the scholarship can really come in and help them out."

"Even though he couldn’t do it here in person, there will be future generations of firefighters who will be Culhane-trained so to speak," Culhane said.

Those wanting to donate to the David Cuhane Memorial Scholarship for firefighters can do so here. Use the drop-down menu next to Gift Designation and select “Please enter name of scholarship or program in the comment box below." Then enter "David Culhane Memorial Scholarship" in the comment box provided.

Checks can be made payable to the TCC Foundation at 1500 Houston St., Fort Worth, TX 76102. Make sure to note "David Culhane Memorial Scholarship" in the memo line of the check.