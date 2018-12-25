Memorial Planned for Victims of 2015 Rowlett Tornado

A roof damaged in the EF-4 tornado that struck Rowlett, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2015.

For countless people in North Texas, Christmas will always be followed by a somber anniversary.

Thirteen people died and hundreds of homes and businesses were destroyed when a dozen tornadoes touched down on Dec. 26, 2015.

Today, in the path of the EF-4 tornado, a statue of a phoenix stands to honor the victims.

"It's a place where people can find some solace," said Debby Bobbitt, a Rowlett City Council member.

Michigan Cop Uses Cruiser to Stop Sleepy Wrong-Way Driver

An officer is being credited for using his patrol car to stop a sleepy driver who was going the wrong way on a highway in western Michigan. (Published Friday, Dec. 21, 2018)

After the storm, Bobbitt said she saw the worst bring out the best in people.

"I think it's in our nature to help others and this community, oh my goodness," Bobbitt said.

You have to look closely to see how far this community has come.

Weather Alert Storms Likely Across North Texas Wednesday

From scarred trees to homes never rebuilt, the signs are subtle at the intersection of Miramar Drive and Pebble Beach Drive, which found itself in the tornado's crosshairs.

"You wouldn't have any idea now," Bobbitt said. "So we're very proud with what we've accomplished in Rowlett."

Nine of those killed were driving along an Interstate 30 frontage road when the tornado touched down.

Military Dad Shocks Cheerleader Daughters With Surprise Homecoming

A military dad surprised his daughters at their cheerleading performance with his homecoming by dressing up as the school's mascot. (Published Friday, Dec. 21, 2018)

Bobbitt lives nearby.

"It came on the news and there was my house," she recalled. "That part of the tornado came right over my house and there was nothing I could do. It tore up some of the roofing and that's about it."

Emotional scars will live on long past the physical, which makes the memorial statue of a phoenix all the more meaningful.

"You know the story of the phoenix and how it was decimated and then came up out of the ashes and in this case, it was the rubble," she said.

Dozens will gather Wednesday to remember those lost.

A ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Spirit of Rowlett statue on Sunnybrook Drive.

Fiance of Missing Colorado Woman Charged With Murder

Colorado Police arrested the fiance of a missing Colorado woman on charges of murder and solicitation of murder Friday. Patrick Frazee was arrested at his 35-acre home Friday morning after his fiancee, Kelsey Berreth, had been missing since Thanksgiving. The last image of Kelsey Berreth was from a surveillance video at a grocery store Thanksgiving Day. (Published Friday, Dec. 21, 2018)

A moment of silence will last 16 minutes, the exact amount of time the tornado touched down.