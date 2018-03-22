Memorial Planned for 2 Men Killed in NYC Helicopter Crash

Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighters escorted the body of 26-year-old firefighter Brian McDaniel to a funeral home after it arrived on a flight from New York City. McDaniel, and friend Trevor Cadigan, also of Dallas, were among five passengers killed in a helicopter crash Sunday. (Published Tuesday, March 13, 2018)

A memorial will be held Saturday for the two North Texas men who were killed in a New York helicopter crash in the East River on March 11.

Two of the victims were identified as North Texans Brian McDaniel, a 26-year-old Dallas firefighter, and his longtime friend, 26-year-old Trevor Cadigan.

Bishop Lynch High School will host a public memorial at 2 p.m. at the Championship Gymnasium at the Leyden Arts and Athletic Complex at 9750 Ferguson Road.

Both McDaniel and Cadigan graduated from the school.

Trevor Cadigan's Family Remembers Free Spirit

In an emotional interview Wednesday, the family of Trevor Cadigan, one of the five people killed in Sunday's deadly helicopter crash in New York, says the SMU graduate made every day of his life count. (Published Wednesday, March 14, 2018)

After the service, there will be refreshments in the student commons area.

Cadigan, the son of a Dallas broadcaster, graduated from Southern Methodist University in 2016 and moved to New York in October of last year to start working at a business magazine, "Business Insider," his father, Jerry Cadigan, told NBC 5.

Cadigan's family said he made every day of his life count.



“I just know that he would pack it all in in 26 years," said Caton Cadigan, Trevor's mother. "He may have lived on double time and that’s why he was so hard to keep up with.”

McDaniel had been with Dallas Fire-Rescue for almost two years.

Dallas Fire Lt. Judson Ray Smith talked about how the crew called him "Goose," as a reference to the Top Gun character, for his energy and likability. Smith said he always had a smile on his face.

DFR Grieves, Remembers Firefighter Killed in Crash

Firefighters at Station 36 gathered Tuesday morning to talk about the life of Brian McDaniels, the firefighter killed in a helicopter crash in New York City Sunday. His parents wanted his story to be told by those who interacted with him every day, Evans said. Lt. Judson Ray Smith talked about how the crew called him "Goose," as a reference to the Top Gun character, for his energy and likeability. Smith said he always had a smile on his face. (Published Tuesday, March 13, 2018)

"Despite his short tenure, hearts are heavy with grief as we not only try to come to grips with his loss departmentally; but to also be there in every way that we can for his family," said Evans.

McDaniel was single and had no children. He is survived by his father, of Dallas, and his mother and brother, of Denver.

“Knowing that they were together, and they stayed together, they’re together right now in Dallas, and we’re going to miss living their lives together," said Cadigan's older sister Kathleen Howard said.