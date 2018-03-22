Memorial Planned for 2 Men Killed in NYC Helicopter Crash

A memorial will be held Saturday for the two North Texas men who were killed in a New York helicopter crash in the East River on March 11.
Two of the victims were identified as North Texans Brian McDaniel, a 26-year-old Dallas firefighter, and his longtime friend, 26-year-old Trevor Cadigan.
Bishop Lynch High School will host a public memorial at 2 p.m. at the Championship Gymnasium at the Leyden Arts and Athletic Complex at 9750 Ferguson Road.
Both McDaniel and Cadigan graduated from the school.
After the service, there will be refreshments in the student commons area.
Cadigan, the son of a Dallas broadcaster, graduated from Southern Methodist University in 2016 and moved to New York in October of last year to start working at a business magazine, "Business Insider," his father, Jerry Cadigan, told NBC 5.
Cadigan's family said he made every day of his life count.
“I just know that he would pack it all in in 26 years," said Caton Cadigan, Trevor's mother. "He may have lived on double time and that’s why he was so hard to keep up with.”
McDaniel had been with Dallas Fire-Rescue for almost two years.
Dallas Fire Lt. Judson Ray Smith talked about how the crew called him "Goose," as a reference to the Top Gun character, for his energy and likability. Smith said he always had a smile on his face.
"Despite his short tenure, hearts are heavy with grief as we not only try to come to grips with his loss departmentally; but to also be there in every way that we can for his family," said Evans.
McDaniel was single and had no children. He is survived by his father, of Dallas, and his mother and brother, of Denver.
“Knowing that they were together, and they stayed together, they’re together right now in Dallas, and we’re going to miss living their lives together," said Cadigan's older sister Kathleen Howard said.