Memorial Honors Bishop Lynch Grads Killed In Chopper Crash

Hundreds filled the Bishop Lynch High School gymnasium Saturday to celebrate the lives of two 2010 graduates Trevor Cadigan and Brian McDaniel.

The friends were killed in a helicopter crash in New York City earlier this month while McDaniel was visiting Cadigan in his new home.

Friends and family of both men shared stories from lives with fun, joy and laughter.

“The only thing that’s really helped me is gratitude. Instead of focusing on what I’ve lost, I just must be grateful for what I had in Brian, because no one can ever take that away from me,” said Brett Pettigrew.

Cadigan’s older sister, Kathleen Howard, says her last memory of her brother will be the joy he radiated during McDaniel’s visit.

"When I last spoke to Trevor he was happy and smiling. I Facetimed him just to check in on him and both him and Brian looked like they were on top of the world. Trevor smiled that big smile of his. His thick hair had gotten long and had fallen in his face, and he truly didn't have a care in the world. He was so happy his lifelong friend had come to visit him in his new home,” said Kathleen Howard.

Those who spoke challenged the hundreds in attendance to take a cue from the McDaniel and Cadigan to always live life to the fullest.