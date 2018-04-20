Memorial Held for Christina Morris Saturday in Allen

A public memorial service will be held Saturday for Christina Morris, nearly four years after the 23-year-old was reported missing and presumed dead.



Following years of searches, Morris' remains were unearthed in March by a crew doing excavation work along the 1800 block of Taylor Boulevard, about a mile east of U.S. Highway 75 in Anna.



Saturday's service will begin at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Allen. A private burial service will follow at Ridgeview Memorial Park in Allen.



"Although she was taken from us far too soon, just one month after celebrating her 23rd birthday, she continues to change countless lives for the better. She is greatly missed and will never be forgotten," loved ones said in an online obituary. "It’s time to celebrate her life and the joy that she brought to everyone around her."



Jonni Hare Shares the Moment She Learned Christina Morris Was Found

Jonni Hare says she found on Facebook that remains were found in Anna. She says she knew instantly it was her daughter, Christina Morris. (Published Saturday, March 24, 2018)

Morris was last being seen leaving The Shops at Legacy with friend Enrique Arochi on Aug. 30, 2014. Following Morris' disappearance, Arochi maintained that after he walked into the parking garage with Morris that the two separated and he never saw her again. Investigators later found Morris' DNA in Arochi's trunk; he was eventually sentenced to life in prison for her kidnapping.



At this time no charges have been filed in connection with Morris' death and her cause of death has not been revealed.

