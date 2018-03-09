Mega Growth Hits City of Mesquite

When it comes to development, North Texas is bursting at the seams, and the city of Mesquite is experiencing its own growth. (Published 9 minutes ago)

Building permits have nearly doubled from 2017. For residents, the recent growth means more jobs and more places to shop.

The 47 percent increase in building permits equates to a real estate value of more than $362 million.

For example, Ashley Furniture’s new $65 million distribution center, built on almost 400 acres, has given the economy a hefty boost. More than 1,000 new homes will be built throughout Mesquite’s five new communities.

"We're going to see a lot of growth, a lot of change,” said David Witcher, Director of Economic Development for the city of Mesquite. “A lot of positive things happening on the residential front, on retail, on commercial, and industrial sites."

Home development is up and according to city leaders, so are the prices. The average value of a new home in Mesquite increased 30 percent to nearly $262,000.