Meet the adoptable dogs participating in NBC 5 Puppy Bowl 2019. These precious puppies from Fort Worth Animal Care and Control will race, each representing either the Los Angeles Rams or the New England Patriots.



The winner of the race will make the prediction for Super Bowl LIII. The fun starts on NBC 5 Today from 4:30 to 7 a.m. Feb. 1 or on NBC DFW Facebook page.



Each dog is available for adoption.