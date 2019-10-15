The public is invited to meet the candidates for Fort Worth's new diversity and inclusion director.

A public forum will be held in the Multipurpose Room of the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex, 505 W. Felix Street, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 28.

The creation of this new position stemmed from the work of the city's Race and Culture Task Force, which looked at equity in several aspects of the city. The forum will be moderated by Lillie Biggins, Rabbi Andrew Bloom, Rosa Navejar and Bob Ray Sanders, the former co-chairs of the task force.

The director will manage the newly-created Diversity and Inclusion Department, formerly known as the Human Relations Unit of the City Manager's Office. The department is responsible for coordinating implementation of the task force's recommendations and promoting equity in the provision of all municipal services.

The department also enforces various civil rights laws, promotes cultural awareness and provides staff support for the Human Relations Commission.

The candidates for the position are Christina Brooks, Stephen Francis, Stancia Jenkins, Mishon Landry, Shani Barrax Moore, and Ty Stimpson.