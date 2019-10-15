Meet the Candidates for Fort Worth Diversity and Inclusion Director - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Meet the Candidates for Fort Worth Diversity and Inclusion Director

A public forum will be held at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex to allow the public to meet the candidates

By Hannah Jones

Published 7 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Meet the Candidates for Fort Worth Diversity and Inclusion Director
    NBC 5 News

    The public is invited to meet the candidates for Fort Worth's new diversity and inclusion director.

    A public forum will be held in the Multipurpose Room of the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex, 505 W. Felix Street, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 28.

    The creation of this new position stemmed from the work of the city's Race and Culture Task Force, which looked at equity in several aspects of the city. The forum will be moderated by Lillie Biggins, Rabbi Andrew Bloom, Rosa Navejar and Bob Ray Sanders, the former co-chairs of the task force.

    The director will manage the newly-created Diversity and Inclusion Department, formerly known as the Human Relations Unit of the City Manager's Office. The department is responsible for coordinating implementation of the task force's recommendations and promoting equity in the provision of all municipal services.

    Top News: Turkey, Kurds Battle Over Key Border Town, More

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Turkey, Kurds Battle Over Key Border Town, Typhoon Hagibis, More
    Delil Souleiman/AFP via Getty Images

    The department also enforces various civil rights laws, promotes cultural awareness and provides staff support for the Human Relations Commission.

    The candidates for the position are Christina Brooks, Stephen Francis, Stancia Jenkins, Mishon Landry, Shani Barrax Moore, and Ty Stimpson.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices