Medstar Switches Ambulances, Changes Look

The ambulance service in Fort Worth and surrounding cities is about to change its look by getting a new style of vehicles.
For 30 years, Medstar has used the van-type ambulance with an attached box for patients.
But starting next month, Medstar will start switching to a new vehicle on a pickup truck chassis.
The service plans to roll out 60 of the ambulances over the next five years at a cost of $13 million.
Medstar says they’ll be safer and more efficient.
The new ambulances will feature a refrigerated safe for medications and five live cameras to help avoid accidents.
A ribbon-cutting is planned for Monday.