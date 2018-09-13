Medstar Switches Ambulances, Changes Look - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Medstar Switches Ambulances, Changes Look

By Scott Gordon

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    The ambulance service in Fort Worth and surrounding cities is about to change its look by getting a new style of vehicles.

    For 30 years, Medstar has used the van-type ambulance with an attached box for patients.

    But starting next month, Medstar will start switching to a new vehicle on a pickup truck chassis.

    The service plans to roll out 60 of the ambulances over the next five years at a cost of $13 million.

    Medstar says they’ll be safer and more efficient.

    The new ambulances will feature a refrigerated safe for medications and five live cameras to help avoid accidents.

    A ribbon-cutting is planned for Monday.

