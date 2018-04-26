MedStar Hopes Adding Bass to Sirens Will Speed Response

The sound of ambulance sirens is changing in Fort Worth after the city’s ambulance service, MedStar Mobile Healthcare, added a low-rumble bass to get drivers’ attention.

"The old average siren is great but people have become numb to it," said Shaun Curtis, MedStar Manager of Support Services.

In addition to Fort Worth, MedStar supplies ambulance service to 14 nearby cities. Many medics complained when they rushed to an emergency with lights and sirens, drivers didn’t seem to pay attention.

"Sometimes drivers are not aware that you are coming through and just will continue moving through the intersections,” said MedStar Supervisor Roland Hernandez. “We've had several near-collisions and actual collisions in those types of situations."

So MedStar bought a new device for every emergency vehicle that works together with the existing siren. It’s called the Howler.

It drops the frequency of the siren about 75 percent. In other words, it adds a ton of bass.

“It'll vibrate the ground,” Curtis said. “You can feel it."

Medics activate the Howler by pushing a button. It's temporarily changes the sound of the regular siren and only works a maximum of 10 seconds.

"We use the Howler when we approach an intersection,” Hernandez said. “That's where we have most of our problems."

Even with the Howler, it can be a challenge getting through congested traffic, he said.

But now, medics have a new, very loud tool to get drivers’ attention.

"We can warn them in advance and that does help,” Hernandez said.

The Howler costs about $500 each and is manufactured by Whelen Engineering Co. of Chester, Connecticut.