Medical Facility Coming to Sundance Square

Metroplex Medical Centre will open a new facility in Fort Worth's Sundance Square

By Dominga Gutierrez

Published at 8:06 PM CST on Feb 23, 2018

    Sundance Square in Fort Worth will get a new medical facility that will provide primary care to patients in the area.

    Metroplex Medical Centre will accommodate same-day appointments, walk-in emergencies, blood tests, x-rays, allergy testing, and cold and sinus infections. The office will be open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. til 4:30 p.m. A full-service retail pharmacy and dental services will also occupy the space.

    “Having a medical provider in Sundance Square will be an enormous benefit to the people who work and live in downtown Fort Worth,” said Johnny Campbell, president and CEO of Sundance Square. “Offering the convenience of medical services within walking distance of the office or residence alleviates the stress of leaving downtown to obtain needed health care services.”

    Metroplex Medical will be located on the first level of Garage 1 at First and Commerce Streets and is expected to be open by mid-2018.

