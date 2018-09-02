The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has identified the man who died of multiple gunshots wounds after police shooting during a traffic stop Saturday in Arlington as 24-year-old Terry Oshae of Forest Hill.

Twenty-four-year-old Terry Oshae of Forest Hill died of multiple gunshot wounds in the emergency room at Medical City Arlington, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

Oshae was the driver of an SUV that started to drive away with a police officer's arm stuck in the passenger side window, police said. The officer gave verbal commands for Oshae to stop the vehicle firing into the SUV and striking Oshae.

Police said a search of the vehicle after the shooting revealed just over one pound of marijuana, seven grams of ecstasy pills and a .40-caliber Glock with an extended magazine.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is helping Arlington police trace the gun's origin, police said.

Police said the officer involved in the shooting went to Arlington Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries. Saturday, they said he was treated at the scene.

The shooting was captured on officer body camera and dash cam video, however police said they do not release video from deadly force incidents involved in an open investigation.

Arlington police said they coordinate with the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office on the release of video, and had no current plans to make the video public due to the ongoing investigation.