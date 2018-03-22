Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

The professional building at Medical City Denton Hospital has been evacuated after a threatening note was found on campus.

The professional building is located adjacent to the hospital along the 3500 block of South Interstate 35E.

Officials said police and fire officials are searching the building, but nothing suspicious has been found.

The hospital, which is immediately to the north of the professional building, has not been evacuated.



