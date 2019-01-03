MedStar Paramedic Loses Home, Pets to Fire

A longtime MedStar paramedic and his wife lost their home and several of their pets to an early morning fire Thursday. (Published 36 minutes ago)

When others are in desperate need of help, he's the one who answers the call.

But in a tragic twist of fate, a MedStar paramedic now finds himself on the flip side after his Mansfield home was destroyed by a fire early Thursday morning.

His name has not been publicly released. But officials said both he and his wife, a nurse at a local hospital, were still finishing their overnight shifts when the fire started.

The couple had several pets that were inside the home at the time. Only one dog survived.

By the time firefighters arrived, massive flames were pouring out of the roof.

The Mansfield Fire Department said investigators have not been able to determine a cause -- and given the extensive damage to the house, they may never know.

Several MedStar employees also stopped by the home to show their support for their co-worker. A spokesperson for the EMS provider said they're providing his family with financial assistance to make sure all of their immediate needs are met.

They also released a brief statement on the paramedic's behalf that says:

"Our employee wished us to share that he and his family are grateful for all the expressions of support and prayers for them, and wishes to thank the Mansfield Fire Department for their excellent response to this tragedy."