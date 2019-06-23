MedStar Implements Heat Index Procidure

MedStar implemented its extreme weather response protocol at 4:20 p.m. on Sunday due to the heat index rising above 100 degrees.

The Special Response Procedures mean that for patients located in an unprotected area, MedStar upgrades the priority of the response to limit the patient and responders from exposure to heat.

MedStar treated eight patients with heat related illnesses on Saturday with five being transported to area hospitals.

As of Sunday afternoon, three patients were treated and all three were transported.

