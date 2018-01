MedStar Ambulance Service confirms that one of their units was involved in a crash Sunday night with a semi-truck. (Published Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018)

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-30 between Las Vegas Trail and Dale Lane.

MedStar says their employees inside the ambulance at the time only had minor injuries.