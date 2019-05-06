Meat-Packing Company Exposes Workers to Hazardous Chemicals - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Meat-Packing Company Exposes Workers to Hazardous Chemicals

Published 2 hours ago

    A San Angelo meat-packing company faces penalties after exposing workers to releases of hazardous chemicals, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

    7 S Parking LLC, operating as Texas Packing Company in San Angelo, faces $615,640 in penalties.

    The meat-packing facility didn’t have a required Process Safety Management program. The company also failed to provide fall protection, guard machines and equipment, control hazardous energy and implement a respiratory protection program, OHSA determined.

    The company has 15 business days since they received the citations to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

