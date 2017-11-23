Meals on Wheels Makes Thanksgiving for 4,600

The Thanksgiving holiday is far from a day off in an untold number of kitchens across the country.

That is never truer than it is on the fourth Thursday of November in the Meals on Wheels kitchen, run by the Visiting Nurse Association of Texas.

VNA prepares meals for 4,600 homebound senior citizens and people living with disabilities in Dallas County alone.

Their crew is up long before dawn, working in the kitchen as early as 4 a.m.

On the menu for this Thanksgiving – 750 pounds of turkey, 800 pounds of cornbread dressing, hundreds of gallons of gravy and an assortment of sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes and more.

Once the meals are prepared, an army of 1,100 volunteers will arrive later in the morning to fan out across the county and deliver the meals to people who might otherwise be alone on Thanksgiving.

“It is so uplifting to see the generous spirit of these volunteers who brighten the lives of homebound seniors and disabled clients,” said Katherine Krause, VNA President & CEO. “Having more than a thousand volunteers come together to begin their Thanksgiving day by ensuring others have a hot holiday meal and a friendly visit, says a lot about the caring nature of our community.”