TMSG: McKinney WWII Vet Honored by Lowe's

Jared Tye (right) took a picture of Wallace "Wally" Delmar (center) in the McKinney Lowe's, thanking the veteran for his service.

A World War II veteran in McKinney is being recognized for his service and dedication.

Wallace "Wally" Delmar, 92, works in the hardware section of the Lowe's store on Texas 121. He's worked there for more than a decade, impressing customers and bosses with his knowledge and dedication.

"My game plan was to die at 80, and I didn't die, Delmar jokingly explained to NBC 5 in May. "I woke up 81 years old. And I can't drink scotch on Social Security. I needed a job, so who's going to hire anyone at 81 years old?"

Earlier this month, the retailer's top bosses gave Delmar the first-ever veteran's vest — modeled after the camouflage uniform worn by the U.S. military.

Lowe's flew him to Las Vegas for the special presentation in front of thousands at the annual sales meeting.

Jared Tye, a customer, took a picture of Delmar with his new vest and posted it on social media, thanking him for his service.

