Vet Says He's Being Evicted for Pulling Gun in Self-Defense

McKinney Vet Says He's Being Evicted for Pulling a Gun in Self-Defense

A McKinney veteran claims he is being wrongly evicted. Reece Jacob, 29, says his apartment complex, Parkview Legends on El Dorado Parkway, has ordered him out because he pulled a gun to defend himself.

Jacob served two tours overseas before he was discharged in 2013 and he said his training was put to the test last week.

He had just returned home, he said, when his friend and neighbor was about to sell a cell phone.

Surveillance video showed the pair walk over to the man they believed was the buyer.

About a minute after they stepped out of frame in the video, Jacobs said he was attacked.

"They had come and attacked me from behind. They hit me in the neck with a stun gun," Jacobs recalled.

Photos taken later that night show the injury, his wife Katie said.

But it was what happened after Jacobs said he was attacked that left the couple facing eviction.

"I think they were trying to hurt me and potentially my friend so I felt the need to draw a firearm and, you know, defend myself," he said.

Moments later, video showed Jacobs looking for his attacker who ran off.

When he found him, Jacobs said he pulled his gun again.

"We walked him out our exit gate and here we are," Jacobs explained.

Jacobs said he never fired the gun.

But rather than being praised for his actions, he received an eviction notice from the apartment complex for 'having a weapon (gun) on the community in plain sight and using it in a potentially harmful manner,' the letter stated.

"It was lawfully using his weapon and it wasn't brandishing it for the sake of brandishing it, like, it was to defend and that's just not right," his wife Katie Jacobs said.

In a statement over the phone, a representative for Anterra Management, the company that owns the complex said:

"We applaud his bravery and civic-minded spirit, but trying to be a vigilante and interact with an alleged perpetrator is dangerous."

Jacobs said he had no choice and believes he's being punished for making a split-second, potentially life-saving decision.

The Jacobs have until June 3 to move.

McKinney police told us they did respond to a call at the complex that night, but could not go into details.

Tenant rights attorneys NBC 5 spoke with said it is common for apartment companies to include catch-all clauses in leases that allows them to evict if they feel you're a threat to the health and safety to other tenants.