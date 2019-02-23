More McKinney businesses were left boarding up windows Saturday after vandals with BB guns struck again, just hours after police said they had several leads and persons of interest.

All total, police said detectives looked at nearly 30 cases of windows being shot at businesses and homes since early January. Most have occurred late at night -- between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Friday night, Knockout Gym and A&D Buffalo were the most recent hits. For Knockout Gym, it was the second night in a row.

"It's sad to see something you've put your hard work into be damaged by somebody who just doesn't care," co-owner Greg Green said.

Green said both times, the shootings happened right before 8 p.m., and surveillance video captured a grey four door mid-sized sedan driving by at the time.

Thankfully, he said, the BBs couldn't penetrate the glass, which had several people working out just on the other side of it.

Green said he expected his damage could total $3,500, which he believed is just a drop in the bucket to what these vandals have done since they started their spree last month.

A map from McKinney police showed crime scenes in several parts of the city, several of which were along Highway 5, like the Handy Mart convenience store.

"I thought it was a real gun, like someone was shooting, I really didn't know, clerk Arun Adhikari said. "My first reaction was I had to run, protect myself."

Adhikari said he and several customers who were in the store at the time dove behind coolers until they realized it was BBs, not bullets, that were fired.

So far no injuries have been reported.

Green said he worried that the biggest impact could be to business and the city itself.

"The biggest thing we don't want is people being deterred from coming down here to downtown McKinney, because we're known for our boutique shops and our nice venues and restaurants," Green said.

Though with an increased police presence and more eyes watching for suspicious behavior, he hoped it's a fear that will soon be a distant memory.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Shoemake at 972-547-2825 or tshoemak@mckinneytexas.org.