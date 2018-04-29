A teenage girl from McKinney suffering from a chronic autoimmune disease is using her sickness to help others heal. 17-year-old Emily Bourassa founded "Emily's Peaceful Boxes" at the beginning of April. (Published 25 minutes ago)

McKinney Teen Creates "Peaceful Boxes" to Help Others

A teenage girl from McKinney suffering from a chronic autoimmune disease is using her sickness to help others heal.

17-year-old Emily Bourassa founded “Emily’s Peaceful Boxes” at the beginning of April.

Bourassa said she’s spent five years in and out of the hospital battling the illness.

She is currently living at home with her family in McKinney in a wheelchair.

Bourassa said she’s lost feeling in her legs, but still has feelings in three of her fingers.

However, she’s now found a way to use for fingers for a purpose.

Each care-box that she creates for “Emily’s Peaceful Boxes” goes out to another person suffering from a chronic illness.

“The chronic illness community is huge, and there are so many people who I think deserve a little something to make their day a little better,” said Bourassa.

People from across the U.S. have received care boxes from Bourassa.

“We do see the healing that hopefully she’s giving others and in turn she is getting too,” said Bourassa’s mother, Lisa Bourassa.

Inside each box, Bourassa fills it with items specifically tailored to the person she’s gifting it to. She also includes a note that she types herself.

"I know how hard it can be to be in the hospital and be sick all the time…it makes me feel like I can make them feel a little bit better after everything they’ve been through,” said Bourassa.



Companies from around the country have helped donate goods for her mission. Legging companies, stuffed animal companies, and even “Below Zero” have helped give away goods.

“I never expected it to grow this big,” said Bourassa.

If you would like to help support “Emily’s Peaceful Boxes”, head to her website by clicking here.

