McKinney Student Battling Cancer Told She Can't Wear Turquoise Wig

A North Texas teenager fighting terminal brain cancer was told this week she's not allowed to wear her wig at school.

The wig is turquoise which McKinney ISD says violates dress code.

“This week in school has been a little bit difficult for me,” 17-year-old Kate Pepper said, as she recorded her latest YouTube video in her room of her McKinney home.

The difficult week, and first as a senior at McKinney High School, punctuates her years-long battle with anaplastic astrocytoma, a form of brain cancer.

She was first diagnosed in 2014. She beat it but says she was diagnosed again two months ago.

“I was feeling bad but I wasn't expecting it to be brain cancer again,” she said.

Cancer can take away so much.

But when Kate began losing her hair from chemotherapy and radiation the week before school, she says she refused to let it strip away her self-esteem.

“I found this wig,” she said, her face lighting up. “I got super excited when I put it on. I felt awesome. I feel awesome right now.”

But her first day back, she says she was told by school administrators her wig with turquoise tones violates the dress code.

The dress code states “Non-natural colored hair that is considered to be disruptive (green, blue, purple, orange, etc.) is not permitted.”

“I honestly just wanted to cry,” she said.

Kate's mom Tyliese Pepper says she wrote a letter to the principal and superintendent asking them to reconsider. She received a reply letting her know the district is ‘not able to grant the ability to wear a wig with turquoise in it.'

Kate says she was also given $65 cash by a school staff member to buy a new wig.

“It's really not about the money, It's about the principle of you letting her wear the wig,” said Tyliese Pepper. "She's fighting for her life. Why do we have to fight for this?"

There was no trying on any of the new wigs that arrived in the mail at their home Friday afternoon.

Kate wants to continue wearing the turquoise wig she has and says she hopes the District will reconsider choosing rules over reason.

In a statement, a spokesperson for McKinney ISD said:

“McKinney ISD is sensitive to the fact that there are times when students face the most difficult of circumstances. While our hearts go out to these families we must also remain consistent in our implementation of the student handbook, including the student dress code. The district has provided funds from a private donor to cover the cost of a new wig that meets dress code, and will continue to work with the family to reach a positive resolution.”

