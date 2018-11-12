McKinney police arrested a man accused of breaking the windows and doors of a business on the McKinney Square. Monday morning at around six, officers were called to Rick's Chophouse, where they arrested 28-year-old Kyle Weltner inside the restaurant.

Rick's Chophouse owner Rick Wells said he doesn't recognize Weltner and doesn't believe the man ever worked for him.

Monday, staff pulled together to clean up the broken glass to reopen the restaurant in time for lunch.

"We literally had half a dozen people pull up in their cars at 8 a.m. on the way to work that found out what happened and they said give me a broom," Wells said. "We were able to circle the wagons this morning with a lot of people's help and get everything cleaned up."

"There was glass everywhere and everyone who was here just started helping, grabbing brooms, sweeping," bartender Jamie McNulty said. "We all teamed up and got it done. It was a miracle."

Crews replaced some of the windows with plexiglass and others with plywood.

Staff placed a sign on the front door, finding humor in the situation.

"Okay, okay! We'll put the tortilla soup back on the menu! Please stop breaking things"” it read.

McNulty said it's a nod to an inside joke with regular customers.

"We recently took our tortilla soup off the menu and a lot of people were not happy about that," she said.

"Tortilla soup has been on the menu for 12 years," laughed Wells. "We took it off about three weeks ago and there's been an uprising."

McKinney police said the damage was isolated to Rick's Chophouse. Police said Weltner caused more than $10,000 in damage. He is facing a felony burglary charge.