McKinney Pulls Graduations From Prestonwood Amid Controversy

Concerns over separation of church and state prompted the McKinney ISD to change its venue for graduations. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018)

For months, parents and community members have rallied at McKinney ISD school board meetings — some with signs and speeches — to wage the age-old constitutional fight over the separation of church and state.



Now, it appears that battle, at least in McKinney, is winding down for now. The district announced last week that it will hold this year's graduation for its three high schools at the Allen Event Center, abandoning a more than decade-long tradition of hosting commencement ceremonies at Prestonwood Baptist Church.



The decision on the site comes after several community members expressed concern about the presence of religion at some schools and district events.

Jack Graham, the pastor of Prestonwood Baptist Church, fired back on Twitter.





"It appears religious freedom is under attack at the McKinney Public Schools. It was our refusal to remove the cross from view that created this cowardly decision," Graham wrote to his 43,000 followers. "Just wondering on what planet a church, synagogue, or mosque would be expected to cover its religious symbols to host a public school graduation."

