McKinney Pulls Graduations From Prestonwood Amid Church-and-State Concerns - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
BREAKING: 
NBC's Daytime Olympics Coverage
OLY-DFW

McKinney Pulls Graduations From Prestonwood Amid Church-and-State Concerns

By Nanette Light - The Dallas Morning News

Published at 5:52 AM CST on Feb 14, 2018 | Updated at 6:47 AM CST on Feb 14, 2018

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Germany    		72312
    2
    Netherlands    		54211
    3
    Norway    		35311
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    McKinney Pulls Graduations From Prestonwood Amid Controversy

    Concerns over separation of church and state prompted the McKinney ISD to change its venue for graduations. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018)

    For months, parents and community members have rallied at McKinney ISD school board meetings — some with signs and speeches — to wage the age-old constitutional fight over the separation of church and state.

    Now, it appears that battle, at least in McKinney, is winding down for now. The district announced last week that it will hold this year's graduation for its three high schools at the Allen Event Center, abandoning a more than decade-long tradition of hosting commencement ceremonies at Prestonwood Baptist Church.

    The decision on the site comes after several community members expressed concern about the presence of religion at some schools and district events.

    Jack Graham, the pastor of Prestonwood Baptist Church, fired back on Twitter.


    "It appears religious freedom is under attack at the McKinney Public Schools. It was our refusal to remove the cross from view that created this cowardly decision," Graham wrote to his 43,000 followers. "Just wondering on what planet a church, synagogue, or mosque would be expected to cover its religious symbols to host a public school graduation."

    Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices