McKinney Police Release Body Camera Video of Teen's Arrest

The teen's family says video of the arrest shows police were in the wrong.
McKinney police say body camera video tells a different story.
Police released three videos on Tuesday.
The first angle begins inside the Cinemark Movie Theater in McKinney where police say a group of teens was asked to leave for being disruptive.
"Two of the three of you were on the phone. This is not a request," a manager is heard saying.
The manager tells the teens they can't get their money back.
The teens, including 14-year-old Jasper Miller III, insist they did nothing wrong.
Police say Miller refused to cooperate.
"I didn't do nothing wrong. I'm not even sitting with them," Miller is seen saying.
Police say they asked Miller to call his parents but he refused.
The second video shows McKinney police outside the theater.
They say they tried giving Miller a criminal trespass warning twice, but he ran so they attempt to arrest him.
"You need to walk over here man because I'm going to arrest you. You're under arrest," the officer is heard saying.
Miller jogs off.
The officer returns to his patrol car, drives a short distance then gets out by the teens who are standing together on the sidewalk.
"Move out the way or you're going to be arrested too," the officer says as he approaches Miller. "Walk over here man."
The body camera video cuts off as the officer makes contact with Miller, but another angle picks up what happened.
Miller is taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs.
In cell phone video recorded by a friend, you can hear him asking friends to call his father as he's taken into custody.
Miller is charged with criminal trespass and evading arrest.
Miller's mother says he suffered a dislocated shoulder and is planning to take legal action against city.
Police say they're confident the officers responded appropriately.
A press conference is planned for Wednesday with the family's attorney.
A protest is planned for Friday in McKinney.