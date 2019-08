McKinney Police have arrested Adam Jon Resing, the man they believe recorded video up a young woman's skirt at a Hobby Lobby.

Adam Jon Resing, 54, was arrested for Invasive Visual Recording, a state felony, in connection with the incident.

The charge carries the possibility of a two year jail sentence and a maximum fine of $10,000.