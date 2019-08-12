Carriann Hill is a volunteer for Mission Regan, a faith-based organization that helps the less fortunate both locally and around the world by collecting surplus medical supplies and providing care. (Published Aug. 12, 2019)

Carriann Hill has only been a nurse for five years, but she has accomplished so much in that time. Not only does she serve the North Texas community, but on her so-called "off days," she uses her skills to save lives thousands of miles away.

Hill is a volunteer for Mission Regan. The faith-based organization's mission is to help the less fortunate both locally and around the world by collecting surplus medical supplies and providing care.

When Hill is not working at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in McKinney, the mother of two, who is also in school to get her master's degree, travels to Africa with Mission Regan, providing life-saving care for the people of Zambia.

"I have been to Africa three times, but two of them have been for the medical mission," Hill said. "People who have minor things like Tuberculosis and Malaria may be minor to us, but untreated, these people could die."

Helping others is in her blood. Her grandparents were missionaries for more than 30 years.

The medical team Hill travels with has seen thousands of patients in their Zambia clinic, but while she provides critical care for their bodies, she said, they provide medicine for her soul.

"You know we think we are doing so much for them, but in reality, they are the ones that are laying it in our hearts and touching us," said Hill.

In addition to their current efforts, Mission Regan has plans to build a year-round clinic in Zambia, so that the people there will have access to life saving treatment all year long.