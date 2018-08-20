McKinney ISD Upgrades Security Systems Before New Year

McKinney ISD wants parents to know that it recently finished upgrading security systems at all 30 of its campuses. (Published 45 minutes ago)

In the wake of the school shootings in Texas and Florida earlier this year, school security is top of mind as students return to the classroom.

The McKinney ISD wants parents to know that it recently finished upgrading security systems at all 30 of its campuses.

The district hired New York-based NAPCO Security Technologies, which specializes in outfitting schools with security technology, to make the upgrades.

The company said the updated system will provide additional protections around the exteriors of all school buildings.

It will also allow the district to lock doors wirelessly and monitor the insides of their schools using new cameras.

Should an emergency situation every arise, the district would be able to use the system to send texts and/or email blasts containing critical information immediately.

The same company also installed security systems at McKinney ISD's brand new $70 million football stadium.

