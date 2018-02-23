McKinney High Teacher on Leave After Recording Fight

The McKinney ISD confirmed a McKinney High School teacher is on administrative leave after a video posted to Snapchat and Twitter shows him recording video of two students fighting instead of stopping the fight. (Published Friday, Feb. 23, 2018)

The McKinney Independent School District confirmed a McKinney High School teacher is on administrative leave Friday after a video posted to Snapchat and Twitter shows him recording video of two students fighting instead of stopping the fight.

While the district says it can't discuss personnel matters in detail, a statement released by McKinney ISD spokesman Cody Cunningham said, in part, "The incident was reported on Wednesday, and the teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The teacher remains on leave at this time."

The district isn't naming the teacher seen in the video.

The video, shared more than 1,000 times on social media, spurred conversation among students and parents about what teachers should do in similar situations.

According to the district's statement, "It is the district's policy for teachers to make every attempt to stop, or at a minimum deescalate, any altercation between students. The teacher's actions, or lack thereof, are clear violations of district expectations and policies."

School officials say appropriate disciplinary action has also been taken for the students involved.