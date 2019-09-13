McKinney Garden Donates Everything It Grows

What started with a small seed of an idea has taken root and blossomed in McKinney.
Volunteers have taken over an abandoned baseball field and turned it into a five-acre garden to feed the hungry called McKinney Roots.
"We grow everything organically and donate everything that we grow," said founder Carissa Bleecker.
All volunteer run it was started by a group of mothers who saw a need.
"It's extremely necessary. There's a high rate of food insecurity in McKinney," said Bleecker. "We knew if we were able to farm and give away excess we could make a really big impact on health."
To date they've harvested 3,000 pounds of food and delivered it to charities like Community Lifeline Center. The nonprofit helps people going through a short-term unexpected crisis.
Their pantry stocks non-perishables to feed those struggling to make ends meet, so when something home-grown comes through the door it's a welcome sight.
"It's a pretty huge impact for the clients," said Sarah Switzer with Community Lifeline Center. "Any fresh produce that comes in the door - they love it."
McKinney Roots partners with charities, churches and schools to deliver the fresh produce and eggs.
If you're interested in learning more, visit: https://www.mckinneyroots.org/