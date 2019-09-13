McKinney Garden Donates Everything It Grows

Volunteers have taken over an abandoned baseball field and turned it into a five-acre community garden called McKinney Roots. (Published 44 minutes ago)

What started with a small seed of an idea has taken root and blossomed in McKinney.

Volunteers have taken over an abandoned baseball field and turned it into a five-acre garden to feed the hungry called McKinney Roots.

"We grow everything organically and donate everything that we grow," said founder Carissa Bleecker.

All volunteer run it was started by a group of mothers who saw a need.

"It's extremely necessary. There's a high rate of food insecurity in McKinney," said Bleecker. "We knew if we were able to farm and give away excess we could make a really big impact on health."

To date they've harvested 3,000 pounds of food and delivered it to charities like Community Lifeline Center. The nonprofit helps people going through a short-term unexpected crisis.

Their pantry stocks non-perishables to feed those struggling to make ends meet, so when something home-grown comes through the door it's a welcome sight.

"It's a pretty huge impact for the clients," said Sarah Switzer with Community Lifeline Center. "Any fresh produce that comes in the door - they love it."

McKinney Roots partners with charities, churches and schools to deliver the fresh produce and eggs.

If you're interested in learning more, visit: https://www.mckinneyroots.org/

