McKinney Fire Department Opens New Station

The McKinney Fire Department has opened a new fire station.

Station #9 is located at 4900 Summit Dr. and will serve the Summit View Lake neighborhood and other communities in northwest McKinney. It contains new technology and a training facility that will be used by all McKinney firefighters.

"We are proud of this new station and the men and women who will be staffing it," said McKinney Fire Chief Daniel Kistner. "Station #9 is an important part of our plan to protect McKinney as the city continues its rapid growth."