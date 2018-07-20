Amid Burn Ban, McKinney Requires 'Hot Work' Permits

With a burn ban in place in Collin County, the city of McKinney is taking matters one step further by requiring businesses that perform “hot work” – anything that could potentially generate a spark – to apply for a temporary work permit.

The Hot Work Permit is free of charge and can be picked up from the city Fire Marshal office located at 2001 Community Avenue.

Among the types of businesses that need to seek the permit, according to Deputy Fire Marshal Andrew Barr, are construction companies, and those that do welding and metal grinding.

There have been 21 grass fires reported in McKinney in the past 30 days, Barr said, and the permits are an attempt to limit the potential for any more.

“You may have done this cutting operation, this welding operation, creating all these sparks 1,000 times. Well, it is that one time event we are trying to prevent,” Barr said.

At this point, the Fire Marshal’s office is only interested in spreading the word about the permits. Soon they will begin to inspect known work sites that have not yet sought a permit.

Companies that fail to apply for a permit can be subject to a fine, and if they are found to have caused a fire they could be charged with criminal negligence, according to Barr.