The McKinney Fire Department is asking for help identifying a person they say was trying to start a fire at a muffler shop.
McKinney FD arson investigators said a man broke a window at First Choice Muffler Shop at 1516 South McDonald Street on May 27 and then poured a liquid inside.
"After two failed attempts to light the liquid, the suspect threw the accelerant can through the window and drove away," the fire department said.
The man's truck is a dark-colored (black, blue, grey). four-door Nissan Frontier with significant damage to the front passenger side. The truck has a sticker that says Pro x4 near the rear taillights.
If you have any information about the truck or the man, contact McKinney Arson Investigator J. Dudley at 972-547-2171 or jdudley@mckinneytexas.org.