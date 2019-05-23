McKinney Fire Department Launches 'Ready to React" Classes

The McKinney Fire Department will launch a potentially life-saving interactive educational program, called "Ready to React."

The program teaches hands-only CPR and Stop the Bleed techniques in a free, one hour class.

"It’s so important, because at any moment you can find yourself being a first responder," McKinney Fire Department Public Information Representative Merit Ossian said "You can be the first one to walk upon a situation where somebody needs help and if you have one of these two basic skills you’d be able to help that person possibly survive."

The 60-minute course is taught by McKinney Firefighter Paramedics.

For more information visit HERE.

To request a class, email mossian@mckinneytexas.org