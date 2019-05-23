McKinney Fire Department Launches 'Ready to React" Classes - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

McKinney Fire Department Launches 'Ready to React" Classes

By Larry Collins

Published 22 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    McKinney Fire Department Launches 'Ready to React" Classes
    NBC 5 News

    The McKinney Fire Department will launch a potentially life-saving interactive educational program, called "Ready to React."

    The program teaches hands-only CPR and Stop the Bleed techniques in a free, one hour class.

    "It’s so important, because at any moment you can find yourself being a first responder," McKinney Fire Department Public Information Representative Merit Ossian said "You can be the first one to walk upon a situation where somebody needs help and if you have one of these two basic skills you’d be able to help that person possibly survive."

    The 60-minute course is taught by McKinney Firefighter Paramedics.

    Abortion Rights Advocates Protest to 'Stop the Bans'

    [NATL] From New York to Hawaii, Abortion Rights Advocates Rally to 'Stop the Bans'
    Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

    For more information visit HERE.

    To request a class, email mossian@mckinneytexas.org

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices