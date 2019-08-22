McKinney Building Evacuated After Odor Detected

A commercial building in McKinney was evacuated Thursday afternoon after some sort of odor or gas was detected according to the fire department. (Published 27 minutes ago)

A commercial building in McKinney was evacuated Thursday afternoon after some sort of odor or gas was detected according to the fire department.

Texas Sky Ranger flew over the scene and people could be seen outside the building located at 6800 Weiskopff.

McKinney Fire Department engines and multiple ambulances responded to the location.

A person said to have been in the building reported that "it smelled bad and they were asked to leave." According to this person, roof work had been going on lately.

People had not been able to go back into the building and video showed some leaving in their cars.