McKinney Avenue Tavern in Uptown Dallas has Closed

Big Al Mack has some fun with OU fans at Big Al's McKinney Ave Tavern Texas/OU showdown on Saturday October 11, 2014

McKinney Avenue Tavern -- known for its turtle races, karaoke nights and sports-bar vibe -- has closed in Uptown Dallas on Friday because of lack of business.

The "MAT," as it was called, was owned for eight years by Big Al Mack, one of the longtime voices on 106.1 KISS-FM. On The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show on Monday, the radio personality shed a tear, then asked fellow personality Kellie Rasberry to read a farewell letter to the bar, its staff and its regulars.

