Maypearl Elects Mayor Who Died in March

Like many North Texas cities, Maypearl elected a new mayor Saturday. But the winner, Philip Veltman, died two months ago.

Veltman died March 15 at 71 years old due to complications related to leukemia, according to the Waxahachie Daily Light. The Maypearl city district clerk told NBC 5 that Veltman was already on the ballot when he died.

Veltman received 68 of the 110 votes cast in the race, while his opponent, John Wayne Pruitt received 42, according to Ellis County elections.

The Maypearl City Council is charged with electing a new mayor, which could be anyone. It will seek guidance from the state of Texas, since the council faces an unprecedented situation.

Veltman was a high school teacher at Dallas Skyline, DeSoto and Longview Pine Tree for 12 years before spending 30 years working at Dr Pepper, according to the Daily Light. He moved to Maypearl in 1990 and lived there for the rest of his life.