Mayor Declares Disaster for Denton Neighborhood

A state of disaster has been declared for the 49-residents of the “Green Tree Estates” in the City of Denton in response to a potential water crisis.

Denton Mayor Chris Watts declared a public disaster for the Green Tree Estates neighborhood Wednesday.

Mayor Watts declared the disaster before the anticipated cessation of private water service to the neighborhood on Nov. 15.

A declaration of a local state of disaster offers flexibility for short-term funding and other means to provide temporary water to the residents of Green Tree Estates.

The declaration came after a City Council Work Session meeting on Nov. 12, during which the council members discussed immediate and permanent infrastructure options for the Green Tree Estates neighborhood.

Key Moments From Impeachment Hearing

Watch key moments from Wednesday's public impeachment hearings, which included testimony from U.S. diplomat William Taylor and State Department official George Kent. (Published 5 hours ago)

The council directed city staff to provide temporary water and water storage containers to each residence while other options are evaluated.

City Council will discuss Green Tree Estates once again at a special meeting on Nov. 15 at noon.

Public meetings were hosted on Oct. 29 and Nov. 11 to inform Green Tree Estates residents of the situation and hear their feedback. The City will continue to communicate updates and work directly with the residents of Green Tree Estates.