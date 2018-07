The Mavs Gaming Team, as well as Coach Jonah Edwards, is heading to the Boys & Grils Club East Dallas Branch on Wednesday, June 11, to mix it up with the kids.

The team will introduce kids to the NBA2K League, the NBA's gaming league (and the first Esports league operated by professional sports league).

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and will includes an opportunity for the kids to practice their hoops and their gaming skills with Esports professionals.