A massive water main break in Irving is shooting water high into the air.

The break happened just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Belt Line Road and Walnut Hill Lane, according to the Irving Fire Department.

The Irving Police Department has diverted traffic until utility crews can repair the problem.

Officials have not said what caused the break.

