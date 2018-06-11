The massive Midtown Express project is now 90 percent finished and “substantial completion” is set for this fall, according to officials. But the last 10 percent will result in many overnight and weekend lane closures in the weeks and months to come.

Midtown Express involves the widening and improvement of Texas 183, Texas 114 and Loop 12 in parts of five cities across both Dallas and Tarrant counties. In addition to the main highway lanes, one TEXPress, or managed toll lane, is being created in each direction. And several miles of frontage roads are also being worked on.

Construction on the approximately 30 mile-long project began in the spring of 2015.

Much of the significant work that is left is happening in Irving, including the construction of a new interchange between 183 and 114.

But the bulk of the remaining work will involve resurfacing the roadway – grating down the existing surface and laying down new pavement. And that is expected to interrupt traffic flow on several occasions in foreseeable future. A detailed list of upcoming closures can be found here.