WATCH LIVE: Massive Fire at Texas Refinery Plant - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: Massive Fire at Texas Refinery Plant

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    Tall flames and a black smoke are shooting into the air from a fire at refinery plant outside Houston.

    The fire started Wednesday morning in Baytown at the ExxonMobil Olefins Plant.

    According to city officials, a shelter in place has been issued for the area.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

