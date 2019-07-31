WATCH LIVE: Massive Fire at Texas Refinery Plant

Live video from Houston NBC affiliate KPRC will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

Tall flames and a black smoke are shooting into the air from a fire at refinery plant outside Houston.

The fire started Wednesday morning in Baytown at the ExxonMobil Olefins Plant.

According to city officials, a shelter in place has been issued for the area.

