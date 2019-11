Grapevine police say two masked men robbed a gas station Friday night, and they need your help identifying the suspects, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

The men stormed the Shamrock station on Mustang Drive, wearing bandanas on their faces.

They pointed a gun in the clerk's face before getting away with cash and cigarettes.

Grapevine police say if you know anything about this robbery to give them a call.

