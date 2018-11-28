Woman, 23, Found Dead Inside Her Dallas Apartment

Dallas police are asking for help solving the murder of a woman found dead inside her apartment Tuesday.

Maria Ezquerro, 23, was found inside her apartment on the 5400 block of Peterson Lane at about 9 p.m.

Investigators have not said specifically how Ezquerro died, but did say she died of "homicidal violence."

Further detials about the ongoing investigation have not been released.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Dallas police Detective Scott Sayers at 214-671-3661 or via email.