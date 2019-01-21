Marchers in Denton Honor MLK Legacy

A diverse crowd marched through the streets of Denton Monday, in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. (Published 41 minutes ago)

About 100 people took part in a march Monday, honouring slain civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Several events were held in Denton and around the Dallas-Fort Worth area to mark the federal holiday and national day of service. A march, which started at University of North Texas, included many students.

“To me, showing that we care is one step forward to change," said Merrick Smith.

Some of their parents weren't even alive yet, when Dr. King was fighting for equality, as part of the civil rights movement. Still, the importance of the day was not lost on them.

“As time goes, you want things to be better for the next generation,” said David Ayodele. “I want to help lead the next generation to a better path than we are on right now."

The march wound it’s way down Denton streets, through the downtown square, and continued to the Martin Luther King Center. For participants, the fight for equality -- is not finished.

“Fighting for what you want, that means equality, humanity, and putting ourselves in positons that people in the 60's, 50's, 40's -- didn't get the opportunity,” said Jonathon Scruggs, a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity at UNT, which sponsored the march.

The diverse crowd included many non-students from the Denton community. Their hope – to carry on Dr. King’s legacy.

“Just the fact that you see everybody out here, it's wonderful,” said Ariene Boyce.