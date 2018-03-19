"March for Our Lives" will take to the streets of Dallas, Fort Worth, McKinney, and Denton to support the end of gun violence and mass shootings on Saturday, March 24.

The event is coordinated by local students and organizers who are making efforts to support gun laws and demand that safety become a priority in schools and in the community.

Below is more information and times regarding the four locations for the event on Saturday.



March for Our Lives - Dallas:

Dallas City Hall, 1500 Marilla Street, Dallas at 12 p.m.

March for Our Lives - Fort Worth:

Tarrant County Courthouse, 100 West Weatherford, Fort Worth at 10 a.m.

Students of McKinney - Walk for Our Lives:

McKinney North Parking Lot, 2617 Sundance Drive, McKinney at 10 a.m.

Students, parents and children of all ages are welcome from all schools in McKinney.

Why Your Pre-Schooler Is Leading Your March Madness Bracket

Most people didn’t have Marshall upsetting Wichita State in the men’s NCAA Tournament — that is, unless you have a pre-schooler who happens to watch “Paw Patrol.” Find out how a cartoon pup may have your kid winning your bracket. (Published Friday, March 16, 2018)

March for Our Lives - Denton:

Denton Courthouse on the Square, 110 West Hickory Street, Denton at 4 p.m.

For more information or to sign up for the event, click here.