As many as half a million teens and adults are expected at Saturday's March For Our Lives rally in Washington D.C. following last month's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 students and teachers.

Organizers for the March For Our Lives are asking people to sign a petition that demands three things: to pass a law to ban the sale of assault weapons, ban the sale of high-capacity magazines and improve the background check system.

Here in North Texas -- students are planning their own marches.

Gun advocates are counterprotesting on social media with the hashtag #WhyICarry from March 23-25.



Denton March for Lives

Local March For Our Lives



Dallas: 1 p.m. at Dallas City Hall, 1500 Marilla St.

Fort Worth: 10 a.m. at the Tarrant County Courthouse, 100 W. Weatherford St.

Denton County: 4 p.m. at the Denton Courthouse, 110 W. Hickory St.

Collin County: 10 a.m. walk from McKinney North High School, at 2617 Sundance Drive, to the Collin County Courthouse