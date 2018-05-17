Marc Fein: Great Day at Home Run Derby

Marc Fein, Pat Doney and other media professionals from across the DFW participated in the Reliant Energy Home Run Derby at the field of the Rough Riders. Players picked their own charities and raised money to donate. More than $25,000 was raised. (Published 2 hours ago)

What a great day at the ballpark yesterday. The folks from Reliant Energy invited members of the media to Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco to compete in a Homerun Derby. It was year two for me in the event.

Anyone who knows me could tell you I never miss an opportunity to bask in the glory of my win last year. Yes, I’m that guy. A former frustrated wanna be athlete. And truth be told, there were two people who should have beat me last year and all but gave me the victory. Anyway, this was the chance to defend my title. More importantly though, it was a chance to raise money for charity.

The folks from Reliant were nice enough to offer all the media members the opportunity to play for the charity of their choice. For me it was the Children’s Tumor Foundation. The organization drives research and advances care for the NF community. Neurofibromatosis, or NF causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body. There is no cure.

So I was motivated to defend yesterday. Unfortunately, I didn’t successfully defend. I had a blast though. And actually had a very good first round which helped me raise $4,000 for CTF. NBC 5’s Pat Doney was also there. He finished just ahead of me with $4,300 for “A Wish with Wings” and in second place. Pat is a real former wanna be athlete!

There was an added bonus as well. I got to meet Pat’s beautiful kids and lovely wife. What a great family. And my son Nicholas was with me as well. Nick loves baseball and probably enjoyed shagging pop ups more than I enjoyed hitting the pop ups.

It truly is a blessing that I get to be involved with events like this, an organization like NBC 5 and companies like Reliant -- and all to raise money for charity. In all, the media event raised more than $25,000 for all the charities! And yes, a good time was had by all.